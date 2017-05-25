Police appeal to find wanted man believed to be near Abbots Langley

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man.

Cameron Lewis, aged 22, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with incidents of GBH, ABH, Section 4 Public Order, affray and common assault.

He is believed to be in the Abbots Langley area.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary immediately via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.