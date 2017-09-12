Police appeal after Nash Mills break-in at home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was broken into in Nash Mills in Hemel Hempstead.

Between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, September 2, a burglar or burglars gained access to a property in Bunkers Lane by smashing a rear window.

They went into the house but left without taking anything from inside.

PC Chris Phillips, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the times stated and, in particular, in the alleyway

that runs between Bunkers Lane and Chambersbury Lane, to get in contact by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/6998.

“If you’d prefer to provide information anonymously call the independent crime-fighting charity on 0800 555 111 or submit details through their anonymous online form at

www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”