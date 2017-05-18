Police appeal after garage theft in Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating a theft from a garage in Hemel Hempstead are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident occurred sometime between 9am on Saturday, April 29 and 8.30pm on Wednesday, May 10.

Offenders forced entry to the garage in Vauxhall Road and made off with fishing equipment and tools.

The fishing equipment included Nash Dwarf carp rods, a rod bag, fishing alarms, a bivvy, tackle and landing nets.

Sergeant Karen Mellor, from the Hemel Hempstead East Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I am appealing for anyone who thinks they may have come across the fishing equipment, or been offered it for sale in suspicious circumstances, to please get in touch.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity around the garages between the times stated.”

She added: “I would urge people to make sure they get their valuable property security marked so that, if it ever does get stolen and subsequently recovered, it can be returned to its rightful owner. More information is available on the Herts Police website.”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/3805.