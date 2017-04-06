Search

Platform for traditional fun with model railways

Tring Railway Club exhibition at Pitstone Memorial Hall on Saturday. This layout was made by Graham Atkins who was warden of College Lake in Tring. He died about two years ago. His widow donated this layout to the club. Graham used to work for Tunnel Cement hence cement ingredients in the trucks on the little train. College Lake was originally a huge gravel pit used by Tunnel Cement.In this photograph are Tring club members from left Geoff Travis, Ian Barnes and his son Riley aged 13.

Old-style fun was on track over the weekend, when Tring and District Model Railway Club held their annual Beacon-Rail exhibition at Pitstone Memorial Hall.

The group hosted more than 300 visitors of all ages, who enjoyed watching a variety of trains from tiny Z-scale  models up to large G-scale  railways.

Members and other exhibitors at Tring Railway Club exhibition at Pitstone Memorial Hall on Saturday. In the foreground is a 'G-Scale' layout- sometimes kown as garden trains.

Tring and District Model  Railway Club meet every  Tuesday at its new permanent clubroom in Aston Clinton.

New members from age 12-plus are welcome to join.

For more information about the club or to find out more visit www.tdmrc.co.uk

PHOTOS: David Satchell

