Plans for museum at The Bury in Hemel Hempstead gear up

Plans are underway for a project to build a new museum at The Bury – and it’s hoped that lottery funding can help complete the scheme.

The Gazette first revealed back in 2012 that the attractive Georgian mansion in Hemel Hempstead was being earmarked as a potential home for a museum.

The venue, most widely known as an iconic wedding venue, has been largely unused since January, when the registry vacated the building and moved into The Forum.

Now Dacorum Borough Council and Dacorum Heritage Trust are working in partnership to create a ‘sustainable business plan’ for a new museum at the site.

And the good news could include a welcome return to the site as a potential wedding venue as part of the museum proposals.

The scheme would also include the renovation of the building to a more modern standard, an extension to house a new cafe, shop and wall for artwork, and an aim to start construction work in 2020/21.

The plan to put together a first round application to the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) was due to be agreed by Dacorum Borough Council’s cabinet at a meeting on Tuesday.

In council agenda notes, one council officer writes: “The capital programme approved in February budgeted costs of circa £2m for the delivery of the museum.

“More detailed work has since been undertaken, and the estimated capital cost has increased to £3.5m, with a further £600k of revenue costs.

“Currently, it is anticipated that £1.9m of the costs will be funded by the HLF, making the net cost to the council £2.2m.

“The HLF funding is not guaranteed, and, as things currently stand, if the funding bid was unsuccessful the full cost of delivery would fall to the council.”