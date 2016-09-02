Pitch and Eat comes to town

Food fans will be happy to know Hemel will host a vibrant outdoor street food festival later this month.

Pitch And Eat is the first event of its type organised by Pitch Events, a local company which did very well in this year’s Dacorum’s Den business competition.

A raft of local food and drink producers toting delights from across the globe will gather from 4pm to 9pm in Hemel’s old town on Saturday, September 17.

Hemel MP Mike Penning said: “I congratulate Pitch Events on their Dacorum Den success. A great local business doing great stuff.

“Their first street food festival is exactly the kind of event the Old Town should be hosting.

“I encourage families to turn up and enjoy a good mix of local food and local musicians in a great setting.

“I am planning to be there at some point in the late afternoon and am looking forward to it!”

There will be entertainment from local musicians and family-friendly fun as well as tasty treats from local businesses including cakes, cask ale and finger-licking street food.

Search ‘PitchandEat’ on Facebook for more.