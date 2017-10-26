Search

PICTURES: Thousands enjoy Oktoberfest celebrations in Hemel Hempstead

Revellers raised a glass to the best of Bavaria over the weekend in Gadebridge Park
More than 7,000 people enjoyed the best of Bavarian beer and the odd Bratwurst at Oktoberfest at the weekend.

Thousands of pints were sunk as Gadebridge Park played host to the increasingly popular German festivities.