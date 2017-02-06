Personal trainer’s 30-minute challenge

A personal trainer from Tring has just completed a 100-day fitness challenge and she’s hoping to inspire others.

Adele Lambert, aged 47, runs her own business, Tring Personal Trainer.

Last autumn, Adele challenged herself to find half an hour every single day to go for a run, after a client told her there was no way she could fit in even 30 minutes a day.

Mum-of-four Adele said: “Could I find time in a busy diary juggling work, family and social life to get outside in the fresh air and go for a run?

“I thought it would be a good test. So I started.”

And last Thursday, Adele clocked up her 100th consecutive day when she has managed to find those precious 30 minutes – including Christmas Day.

Adele said: “It’s been hard at times, the weather hasn’t always been kind but I’ve done it. I know that a 100-day running streak is nothing in the grand scheme of things. But my challenge was aimed at proving that even manically busy people can find time for exercise, if they really want to. It just needs to become a habit.

“So in the spirit of starting the New Year with a healthy attitude, I challenge others to follow my example and find 30 minutes a day for exercise.

“This can be a walk, a run, cycling, swimming, an exercise class or anything. I have also found it a great way to see our wonderful countryside and it has made me realise how lucky we are to have so much on our doorstep.”

Adele’s website is at www.tringpersonaltrainer.co.uk