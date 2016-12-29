Pedal-power takes Stuart Down Under

A super cyclist has completed his marathon charity ride on the other side of the world.

Stuart Bayne rode over 1,300 miles through New Zealand to raise funds for the Down’s Syndrome Association (DSA).

The 53-year-old, who is a sales manager for Hemel-based firm NGK Spark Plugs (UK) Ltd, completed the trip in just 18 days.

Stuart said: “My bike and legs are still in surprisingly good shape, but I have had an A&E drama, when swept off my cycle last week by a passing truck on the detour road due to the recent earthquake. Bit of drama and a sore knee otherwise all tickety-boo!” To sponsor Stuart visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/StuartBayne