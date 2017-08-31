Paws hit the dogwalk in Hemel Hempstead for the Bank Holiday

Residents turned up the green to a display of prim and proper paws ready to hit the dogwalk for Paws on the Green.

Competing dogs at the Paws on the Green Dog Show Bovingdon on Monday. Agility skills class. Julia Currant and Sally.

Spectators enjoyed the sunshine with a BBQ on offer and ice creams to cool down.

They were also treated to an obedience display followed by an agility display where the top dogs showed off their skills to the audience’s delight.

The competitions kicked off with the prettiest bitch and handsomest hound.

Age was also recognised in the golden oldie category for dogs over 10 years, while junior handlers had the chance to show what they could do.

Competing dogs at the Paws on the Green Dog Show Bovingdon on Monday. Agility skills class. Andrew Rickett with Jasper.

Waggiest tail awards were given to both the best female and male before the judges favourite was announced.

A spokesman from Friends of Bovingdon Green said: “Thank you to everyone who came along and to the dogs who all behaved impeccably - they were all fabulous. ❤️❤️❤️

“Thank you to all the wonderful businesses who donated their time, money, goods & services, we are most grateful for your support.

“Finally, a massive thank you to all the organisers and willing helpers, we could not do this without you.”

Competing dogs at the Paws on the Green Dog Show Bovingdon on Monday. First winner in youngest handler class Luke Pierleoni 12 with Misty.

There were also plenty of stalls to visit, including Buddies Doggy Day care, Guide Dogs, Pro-Dog Training, and Theravet as well as a raffle and tombola.

The annual dog show was supported by Box Moor Trust.