Paul Young and Toyah top nostalgic tour

Following her success in last year’s outdoor concert in a town park, Eighties pop punk princess Toyah is returning to Aylesbury but this time she will be indoors, at the Waterside Theatre as part of the 80’s Invasion Tour.

Joining her on stage will be fellow 80s stars, Luton’s Paul Young, Liverpool’s China Crisis and from America, Martika.

Toyah wowed the crowds during her outdoor gig, and sang with as much energy and passion as in her heyday, so she’s sure to be a hit on the Waterside stage

In addition to her singing career which has included hits with I Want To Be Free and It’s A Mystery, Toyah has enjoyed a long acting career on stage and screen.

She appeared in the cult classic Quadrophenia alongside Phil Daniels and Ray Winstone, based loosely on the life of The Who.

And in 2003 she survived 12 long days and nights in the Australian jungle when she appeared in I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here.

With his stylish charm and unique vocal talent Paul Young was guaranteed a place in the nation’s heart and came into his own with his first solo album No Parlez in 1983.

The release went triple platinum in the UK alone and spawned the number one single, Whenever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home), which maintained the top spot for most of that summer.

Other hits from Young have included Love of the Common People, Come Back and Stay, Every Time You Go Away and Everything Must Change.

Liverpool based new wave synth pop duo China Crisis features Gary Daly and Eddie Lundon who started to work together at the age of 18.

They achieved three gold albums and enjoyed their biggest chart run during 1984 and 1985 with songs including Wishful Thinking.

US pop singer songwriter Martika began her career as a child actress, appearing in the hit movie Annie.

She made an immediate impact on our shores with the hit Toy Soldiers released in the late 80s. Other hits followed including, Love Thy Will Be Done written by the late Prince.

The 80s Invasion Tour 2017 will play at the Waterside Theatre at 7.30pm on Wednesday March 15.

Tickets cost £34.50 plus any booking fees and can be booked direct from Exchange Street or online at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury or call 0844 871 7607.