Staff from the Tring Specsavers store borrowed an exercise bike from local firm Gym Box to raise funds for Comic Relief last month.

The team took turns to cycle from 9am-5pm, and raised a combined £116.

Specsavers Tring joined sister stores nationwide to support Comic Relief, with the cash helping the poor and vulnerable both in the UK and across Africa.

The firm smashed its £250,000 target with a combined final total of £468,241.