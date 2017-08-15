Nuisance neighbour from Grovehill prosecuted by Dacorum Borough Council

A nuisance neighbour from Grovehill has been convicted in a groundbreaking case for Dacorum Borough Council.

The woman pleaded guilty to 13 breaches of a Community Protection Notice on Monday August 7, and it is the first time the council has prosecuted someone for breaking such a notice.

The woman regularly shouted abuse at her neighbours using offensive language, and would play loud music at the home.

The woman was served the Notice in April 2017, and council officers had previously issued her with an Acceptable Behaviour Contract along with a Community Protection Notice warning letter.

However, St Albans Magistrates' Court heard that she continued to drink in excess and her anti-social behaviour continued, with further reports of her using offensive language and shouting at neighbours after the notice had been served. She also failed to engage with the local drug and alcohol unit that she had been referred to.

The woman was fined £520, and had to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Councillor Neil Harden, portfolio holder for resident services, said: "This case sends out a clear message that anti-social behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"A Community Protection Notice can be issued to anyone aged 16 or over in order to prevent unreasonable behaviour which is having a negative impact on the quality of life of the local community."