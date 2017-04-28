Nova’s skydive in honour of her dad

Berkhamsted woman Nova Constable, is taking part in a 10,000ft skydive this weekend, in honour of her dad.

Nova, aged 41, is doing the skydive in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care, after learning the devastating news that her father, Peter Sibley,

probably has only six weeks left to live.

Nova had originally intended to make the jump in June, but brought the date forward after Peter said he wanted to watch.

Nova, who is terrified of heights, said: “I’m raising money for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

“They’re a local charity whose nurses have been looking after my dad.

“We’re going to need a lot of help from them over the next few weeks, so this is my way of saying thank you.

“As this is an independent challenge, every penny will go straight to the charity.”

Thanks to Rennie Grove’s support, Peter is set to spend his final weeks in the comfort of his own home, with regular visits and support from the charity’s nurses and physiotherapists.

Nova said: “This charity has already done so much for us but, without them, Dad would have to stay in hospital.

“Please donate anything you can to help other families in our situation.

“It would be heartbreaking for Dad and for us if he couldn’t come home.

“I’m so grateful to them.”

To support Nova, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nova-Constable2