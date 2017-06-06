Nikki Cross memorial match in Hemel Hempstead raises £24,000 for charity

A charity football match in memory of Nikki Cross has raised £24,000.

2,500 people turned up to the match, which was held last month at Hemel Hempstead Town Football Club.

Nikki was stabbed in her Grovehill home in September 2015 and tragically passed away, leaving behind husband Daniel to raise their two children.

Daniel played in the memorial match, which featured prominent former footballers Neil Harris, Clarke Carlisle and Marc Bircham.

The Nikki’s Wishes fundraising group presented half the takings to Child Bereavement UK. The remainder of the money raised will help support Nikki and Daniel’s young children and enable Nikki’s Wishes to make further donations to local families identified through Daniel’s peer support role with the Homicide Victim Support service.

Ruth Sanger, from Child Bereavement UK, said: "I’d like to thank Nikki's Wishes and the organising committee for their amazing efforts raising funds and awareness, all in memory of Nikki.

"To have raised over £12,000 is an incredible achievement and these funds will be used to support even more families, helping them to rebuild their lives after the devastation of child bereavement.”

Daniel Cross said: "Visiting the CB UK offices was a heartwarming experience and it was also an honour to meet everyone who works tirelessly across the organisation. I feel great pride in donating to CB UK and I hope the people supporting our cause feel the same."

And Mathew Griffin, one of the organisers of the memorial cup, added: "It is fantastic that Nikki’s Wishes can support CB UK with a donation that will make such a big difference to their resources and the people they support.

"This donation was only made possible by the people and organisations who supported the Nikki Cross Memorial Cup & Family Fun Day."