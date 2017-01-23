New venue for mums and tots

A group of mums and business women have set up a new venue where parents with young children can meet to eat and play.

Butterfly’s Stay and Play Cafe opened last month in St Mary’s Church hall in Hemel Hempstead Old Town.

Butterfly’s is the brainchild of Jasmin Gregitis, aged 47, Rachael Chapman, 32, Sarah Alsamman, 32, Sue Moxon, 27, and Sonya Thomas, 33.

Rachael said: “Our vision is to provide a sanctuary for parents and carers to meet up and have a space for a relaxing cuppa, with the peace of mind to allow their children to play, in a safe and supervised environment, allowing them to gain essential social skills.”

A range of educational activities are provided for children up to eight years old, and there are affordable and nutritional food and drinks on sale with prices ranging from 30p to £2.

Parents pay £6 for a child and any siblings get in for a reduced rate of £3, allowing them unlimited play within the opening hours.

Butterfly’s is open from 12.30pm to 2pm on Mondays, and from 10am to 2pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

On Mondays only, there is a special offer of a hot drink included in the price.

Children’s party bookings are also being taken, subject to hall availability.

For more information, see Butterfly’s Stay and Play Cafe on Facebook or call 07403 052235 or email butterflysstayandplaycafe@gmail.com