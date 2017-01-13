New slimming club launches

A new slimming group is launching in Berkhamsted on Thursday January 19.

The Body Rescue Plan is a health plan designed by celebrity trainer, TV presenter and author of The Body Rescue Detox, Christianne Wolff, based on mindset, meditation, wellbeing and nutrition.

The local group is being run by 47-year-old mum-of-five Jacqui Grover, who herself dropped two dress sizes after attending the course in 2014.

Jacqui said: “Probably the most important thing The Body Rescue Plan has given me is the positive frame and mind and determination that anything is possible with belief in yourself, willingness to take action and the humility to ask for help and guidance from another human being who has achieved similar goals.

“I am very excited to be bringing The Body Rescue Plan to Berkhamsted.”

There’s a chance to meet Christianne Wolff, try recipes and hear about the plan at the launch party, which takes place from 7pm to 9pm at The Court House.

To book a place, call 07948 371615 or email jacqui@thebodyrescueplan.com