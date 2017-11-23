New sergeant takes up role in Hemel Hempstead East

A new sergeant has joined the beat at Hemel Hempstead East’s safer neighbourhood team.

Damien Hewitt has taken over the role from Sgt Karen Mellor, who has moved to the Kings Langley and Hemel South team.

The 33-year-old joined the constabulary as a PC in 2006 after leaving university.

His first role was with the intervention team in Hatfield, responding to 999 calls.

In 2011 he became a detective constable and joined the local crime unit in Borehamwood, investigating crimes such as burglary and robbery.

Three years later, he was promoted to sergeant and returned to intervention duties, this time in Hemel.

He said: “I wanted an opportunity to be more involved in the local community while also using my detective skills.

“I used to live in Hemel Hempstead so I know the area well and am keen to assist with solving any issues local residents may have.”

If you would like to speak with Sgt Hewitt or a member of his team, email SNTHemelHempstead East@herts.pnn.police.uk