New senior police role appointed for Hertfordshire

Herts Police have appointed Chief Superintendent Matthew Nicholls as the new Local Policing Command.

He will oversee the delivery of emergency response, neighbourhood policing and local crime investigation across the community safety partnerships throughout Herts.

Chief Superintendent Matthew Nicholls first joined the police 25 years ago, and his last role was chief of staff, liaising with the police crime commissioner’s office and heading up corporate services. He is also a gold public order commander, firearms commander and is the force lead for sexual orientation and gender identity.

He said: “I am delighted to be the new LPC commander for Hertfordshire as it is an honour and privilege to lead a vast team of officers that are on the frontline of policing every day.

“This role reaches the heart of policing through tackling crime trends, solving complex problems and ensuring victims are supported, whilst having the chance to lead and motivate a team of dedicated and professional police officers and PCSOs.”