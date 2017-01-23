New library opens its doors

Hemel Hempstead’s new library will be open seven days a week.

The state-of-the-art new Hemel Hempstead Library opened in the Forum building last week, marking the completion of a major building project to improve the library service.

The new library is bigger, has more books and resources and includes public computers, a 3D printer, connected workbenches where people can plug in and use personal devices, free wi-fi, reading and study spaces.

The new public space has been designed to be flexible and inclusive, allowing community groups and activities to take place in the library.

Another new addition is a meeting room, which will be available for hire by community groups and businesses.

And library users will be able to grab a cup of tea or coffee at a new café also housed in the new Forum building.

Hemel Hempstead Library will also see the launch of Hertfordshire’s second CreatorSpace, a new concept designed to encourage people to experiment with digital making and learning.

Resources on offer include a 3D printer, iMacs loaded with professional-standard audio and video editing software, tablets, a digital cutter for craft activities and Chromebooks and Raspberry Pi kits for use with young people’s coding clubs.

A Library Express service will be available in The Atrium area of the new Forum building, for self-service use outside the standard library opening hours.