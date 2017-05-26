New cycle hub launched in Hemel Hempstead

Hundreds of residents got in gear to celebrate the opening of a new Cycle Hub.

The non-profit community cycle centre, which is run by Dacorum Borough Council in partnership with Watford Cycle Hub, aims to be a meeting place for cyclists to catch up over coffee and cake or to refuel after a ride.

Around 200 people went to the launch on Sunday May 14 where tCouncillor Robert McClean, cut the ribbon.

Councillor Neil Harden, portfolio holder for residents and corporate services, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people supporting this valuable addition to the community.

“The hub is a great place to meet other cyclists and is open to all – experienced cyclists as well as families and those just starting out.

“It really is a ‘one-stop shop’ for everything to do with bikes, including repairs, cycle hire, riding skills and training as well as information and advice. You don’t have to be a cyclist to enjoy the Hub, all are welcome.”

The new Hub is next to the adventure playground in Woodhall Farm and Grovehill, off Redbourn Road.