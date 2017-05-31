New community sports stadium for all of Berko?

Berkhamsted could be home to a brand new sports stadium, as part of an ambitious five-year plan.

Berkhamsted Raiders have spent months working on the scheme to create Berkhamsted Community Stadium.

The updated facility would be used by both community club the Raiders and Berkhamsted FC, as well as Ashlyns School, other sports clubs, and the wider community.

In an email to parents of Raiders’ players, Raiders chairman, Keith Pollard, said: “We believe that this project would create a modern, fit for purpose new stadium, club house and supporting facilities.”

Berkhamsted Raiders have nearly 1,000 players across 77 teams.

Seven years ago the club teamed with Ashlyns School to develop an all-weather ‘3G’ pitch and changing facilities.

It is claimed the new 3G pitch would particularly boost Raiders’ girls’ sides.

Mr Pollard says that the Football Association will support them in setting up a second 3G pitch and facilities – but want this to be done at Berkhamsted FC’s Broadwater Stadium.

However, it is understood that Berkhamsted FC may be unhappy with the scheme.

Although club chairman Steven Davis declined to comment this week, Mr Pollard has described the club has having “strong opposition.”

He believes that Berkhamsted FC, who play in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, are concerned about a potential loss of revenue and identity, and that they do not want to play on a 3G pitch.