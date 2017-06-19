New book on Rothschild family and legacy for Tring

The Rothschild family connections with Tring are recounted in a new book.

The influential Rothschild family, a branch of which lived at Tring Park between 1874 and 1945, left a legacy to town that is colourful and fascinating.

Not only are there the hundreds of cottages, houses and farmsteads built by Nathaniel, 1st Lord Rothschild, there is also the astonishing Natural History Museum, built by Walter, 2nd Lord Rothschild in 1889 and given to the nation at his death in 1937.

His exploits with giant tortoises, his zebra-drawn carriage and the infamous edible dormouse have become local legend.

Tring Local History Museum has published a 16-page booklet, The Rothschilds and Tring, which explains the relationships of the family and gives an account of its principal members. It also covers the Mansion, Tring Park, the Zoological Museum and the flamboyant Rose and Crown Hotel.

Written by Museum Society chairman Tim Amsden, the A5-sized illustrated booklet is intended as an ‘entry-level’ guide, as an alternative to the several large volumes on the subject.

It is on sale at Tring Local History Museum in Brook Street, priced at £3.50. The museum is open every Friday and Saturday, with admission free. ISBN 978-0-9549860-4-9

