National award for housing service

Dacorum Borough Council has won an award for its role as a landlord.

In March, the council’s housing service became the first housing provider in the country to achieve the Tpas Pro Landlord Accreditation.

The award was officially presented this month by Emma-Jane Flynn, of Tpas, the Tenant Participation Advisory Service, which was impressed by how many tenants were involved in shaping Dacorum’s housing service..

Focus groups with tenants, leaseholders, partners and staff revealed a high standard of tenant engagement.

Portfolio holder for housing, Margaret Griffiths, said: “We’d like to thank staff, councillors and all our involved tenants for helping us to achieve this standard. We could not have done it without you.

“Tenant engagement is about listening and learning from each other so we can work together to continue improving the housing service.

“We’re extremely proud that Tpas have recognised our high standards in this way.”

The housing service recently launched its new Tenant Academy.

Team leader Emily-Rae Maxwell said: “Our Tenant Academy matches up people accessing the housing service with a range of activities and courses.

“ We have worked with our tenants to tailor the courses available.

“In partnership with Osborne Property Services Limited and Dacorum’s voluntary and community sector, we are investing in making activities free so people can improve their health and wellbeing, build social networks and enter education, employment or volunteering. It is important that our tenants and leaseholders feel a part of Dacorum’s community.”