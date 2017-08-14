Nando’s giving away FREE chicken to all A-level students

Restaurant chain, Nando’s, is giving away free chicken to A-level students across the UK this week.

“On August 17 anyone picking up their A-Level (or equivalent) results will be able to grab themselves a free quarter chicken or Firestarter* on that day,” a Nando’s spokesman confirmed.

Nando's

“Just bring your results papers, ID and spend a minimum of seven pounds in any restaurant across the UK (excluding Scotland) and you will be eligible.

“Don’t worry Nando’s don’t need to see your grades, unless you want to brag about them!”

The deal does not include Wing Roulette or All Together Now and the offer is open to students who are legal residents of the UK with the exception of Scotland.

The offer runs until 17th August 2017 and can only be redeemed once.

For more information and the terms and conditions visit the Nandos website.