Mystery Hertfordshire man scoops £500k prize in Thunderball draw

A Hertfordshire man has won a life-changing sum of money with just a few clicks online.

The lucky Lottery player scooped £500,000 in the Thunderball draw, but his identity is being kept under wraps.

The mystery winner played Thunderball online and received a great early Christmas gift after bagging the half million in the draw on Wednesday December 21.

He now plans to use the winnings to get a new house so he can enjoy retirement.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to this gentleman for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket.

“After a few simple clicks he has banked a life changing prize and is now looking forward to going house hunting as he plans to buy a new home in 2017.

“Playing online is becoming increasingly popular, it means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”