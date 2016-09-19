Mum’s run to help fund heart disease research in memory of baby daughter

A Hemel Hempstead mum is taking on the Blenheim Palace Half Marathon to help fund lifesaving research in memory of her baby daughter.

Helen Cruickshanks, aged 41, was heartbroken when her daughter, Macy, sadly passed away at just six weeks old after being diagnosed with an inherited heart condition.

On October 2, Helen will be pounding the grounds of the stately home with her friend, Tanya Dalton, to help fund research by the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Helen said: “I want to remember Macy by raising money for the BHF.

“In the months after Macy died, I struggled to leave the house and lost my confidence, so taking part in BHF events was my way of taking control and doing something positive in the face of such a tragedy.

“Taking part in the Blenheim running event is my way to honour my beautiful daughter and try and make sure more people can get diagnosed with an inherited heart condition quickly and effectively.”

To register for the Blenheim Palace 10k or Half Marathon see www.bhf.org.uk/Blenheim