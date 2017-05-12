Mum nominates caring teen for award

A 13-year-old girl who helps care for her family and is training to be a Young Leader in Girlguiding is in the running for a youth award.

Amy Gibson’s father has epilepsy which can strike at any time and her mother has health conditions which can lay her low. When this happens, Amy steps up to look after her sister, Emily, aged 11.

Now Amy has been nominated for the Affinity Water Young People of the Year awards or YOPEYs – Oscars for young people who ‘give to others’.

The annual contest has over £1,000 to be won by young positive role models. There will be at least two Herts Young People of the Year a senior YOPEY aged 17 to 25, winning £500, and a junior YOPEY, aged 10 to 16, winning £300.

Amy, who lives in Hemel, was nominated by her mother Julie Gibson, who suffers from various conditions including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), causing joint pain, digestive problems and extreme tiredness, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Julie said: “When I am at my worst, I cannot get off the sofa. Amy takes over and cooks tea for her sister.” Amy can also do the laundry.

Amy’s father Russell had his first epileptic seisure when she was two. Amy knows to put him in the recovery position and call adult family members or an ambulance.

Despite her illnesses, Julie, with Amy’s help, runs a Rainbows Girlguiding unit.

Amy is training to be a Young Leader at 2nd Boxmoor Rainbows. She is also a Guide with 1st Boxmoor St John’s Guides.

With school, Amy volunteers at The Centre in the Park day centre for the elderly in Hemel.

Do you know somebody who deserves the title Young Person of the Year? To nominate someone, see yopey.org

Entries close on July 31.