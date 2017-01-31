MP signs Holocaust commitment book

Hemel MP Mike Penning has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, pledging his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day.

The book honours those who were murdered during the Holocaust and pays tribute to the survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people.

Mr Penning said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for all of us to reflect on the terrible events of the Holocaust.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

“I pay tribute to the work of the Holocaust Educational Trust.

“I will never forget my visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau with pupils from Astley Cooper school in 2011.

“I would encourage everyone to show their support for such an important day.”

Chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, Karen Pollock MBE, said: “Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance.

“We are very grateful to Mike for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.”