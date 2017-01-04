MP demands talks with Harvester

A restaurant which has been accused of fining diners for legitimately using its car park has been slammed by Hemel MP Mike Penning.

He believes that as well as being “legally and morally in the wrong”, their actions are simply bad business.

Our sister newspaper The Gazette first reported on the issue two months ago, when thousands of pounds worth of parking tickets were issued to unsuspecting customers at The Mallard.

Despite customers correctly applying their details and being entitled to four hours of free parking, many were issued with £100 fines by a private parking company.

Mr Penning said: “The company should refund everyone who has been affected and then resolve the problem with the car park operators. This is a ridiculous situation. I am aware they have offered restaurant vouchers but this is simply not good enough.”

Mr Penning, pictured below, said he was willing to meet with bosses from Mitchells and Butlers, the firm which owns the Harvester brand.

A Mitchells and Butlers spokesman said: “We apologise unreservedly to any of our guests who have been impacted by a fine and understand how difficult this situation has been to deal with.

“We have already been in correspondence with Mr Penning about his concerns. We have been working extremely hard to discuss complaints with individual guests and are aware a number of parking fines have been cancelled as a result. We will contact Mr Penning again.”