Motown hit for village players

The Leverstock Green Players present their latest production ‘Downtown To Motown’ at the village vall in Leverstock Green on Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24, Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1, at 7.45pm.

The show includes many familiar songs from the 1950s to the 70s, along with a good dose of comedy. Tickets are £8 available from the box office on 01442 259573. There will also be availability on the door for the first three performances. The players are supporting local charity DENS for this show and all proceeds from the nightly raffle will be donated. You can take your own refreshments. Further details can be found at www.leverstockgreenplayers.com