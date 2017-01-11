Motorist who drove the wrong way along A414 “could have caused fatality”

Did you see a car that was driven the wrong way down the A414 while it was evading police?

The incident happened at around 3.15pm on Saturday, January 7, when officers attempted to make a routine stop of a vehicle which was travelling west along the carriageway, from Hatfield towards St Albans.

The driver pulled into the Shell petrol station, before driving through the forecourt and back onto the carriageway, travelling in the wrong direction.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle for the safety of members of the public.

PC Pete Talbot, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This was an extremely dangerous thing to do as it put other road users at risk of serious, or even fatal injury.

“We are working to trace the person responsible and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who thinks they know the identity of the driver to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCH Road Policing Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 382 of January 7.