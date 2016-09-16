Search

MORE READERS PICTURES from this morning’s floods

We asked for your photos this morning after heavy rains caused pandemonium on the streets of Dacorum.

So far we have had some striking shots from Lynne Delph and Wez Clark - but we want more.

Post them on our Facebook, or email them to thegazette@jpress.co.uk (ideally high-resolution photos of 1MB-plus) and yours may appear in next week’s Gazette.

Between 5am and midday today fire and rescue chiefs received over 100 emergency calls to weather-related incidents, whilst over 150 reports of flooding have been reported across Hertfordshire.