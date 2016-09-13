Win haircare fame for you and your friends

A Hemel salon is offering a group of friends the chance to become the next face of a popular brand in a national campaign – plus a VIP photoshoot worth over £5,000.

The Supercuts salon in The Marlowes Centre is calling on local groups of friends to compete for the prize, which will see the top squad whisked off to London for an A-list hair and beauty makeover from Supercuts’ style team, an exclusive studio photoshoot and an overnight stay in the capital.

The winning team will also see their final campaign shot launched on Supercuts’ website and social media channels, and taking prime position in the Hemel Hempstead salon window.

Rhys Evans, of Supercuts Hemel Hempstead, said: “The #SquadGoals phenomenon is massive at the moment, so we are looking forward to seeing some great entries from local people.

“If you think you’ve got a crew that could rival Taylor Swift’s, or if the Kardashians have got nothing on you and your friends, then we want to hear from you. It would be great to see a group from Hemel Hempstead bagging the VIP shoot and becoming the next face of the brand.”

Hemel Hempstead locals can enter the #SquadGoals competition on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter by posting a photo of them and up to five other friends, tagging @SupercutsUK and using the hashtag #SquadGoals.

Closing date September 30. See www.supercuts.co.uk/social/squadgoals-competition