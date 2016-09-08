VIDEO: High-flying future of police as drones take to the skies

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Remote-controlled robots are here - and they are the future of policing in Hertfordshire.

Herts Police have unveiled their fleet of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) - aka drones - following nine months of trials.

And the machines are now being used to support operations and investigations, and helping to ensure the safety of the public.

Inspector Mark Farrant, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services, said: “Exploring the efficiencies of new technology is key to helping us face the challenges of modern policing.

“The drones give us greater scope to capture evidence in real time, supporting our ultimate aim of protecting the public and fighting crime.

“Following the trial in which the devices assisted at the scenes of collisions and in police training, we anticipate this new resource contributing hugely to the work of the three forces – not to mention the obvious benefits to officer and public safety.”

16 pilots have been trained to used the machines, and have been recruited from all three forces and departments including roads policing and armed policing.

Each drones costs in the region of £1,000-1,200, and can reach speeds of up to 36 miles per hour.

They can be flown up to a height of 400 metres and in winds of up to 25 miles per hour, but must remain within the view and control of a pilot at all times.

The three forces have already deployed the drones at incidents including an illegal traveller encampment in Waltham Cross, and the security operation of last month’s EE Festival in Hatfield.