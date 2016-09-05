Trek the Great Wall and help hospice charity

Have you always harboured a desire to walk along some of the less-touristy parts of the Great Wall of China and visit two of Beijing’s highlights, the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square?

Why not consider heading to China on the trek of a lifetime and support a local charity at the same time?

The Hospice of St Francis is holding an informal open evening on Wednesday September 14, to find out more about its adventure to one of the world’s ancient wonders.

The evening, which starts at 6.30pm at the Berkhamstedhospice, will outline the itinerary for the trek, which takes place from September 30 to October 8 next year.

It will also give a brief overview of the hospice and the expected fundraising commitment for participation in the once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Jan Hill, aged 57, who is a reception class teacher at St Paul’s Church of England Primary School in Chipperfield, took part in the hospice’s last trek to Nepal in October 2015.

Boxmoor resident Jan said: “I signed up for the trek because I feel so passionately about the hospice, where I’ve been a volunteer for seven years and I’ve witnessed first hand the amazing work the hospice does.

“It was an experience of a lifetime and difficult to put into words. The trek team spirit was so strong and we will be friends for life.”

The open evening is free to attend and there is no commitment to sign up, although anyone who is able to commit on the night will receive an early bird registration fee discount.

To book a place at the open evening, email trekchina@stfrancis.org.uk or call 01442 869555.