Susan reveals all in aid of hospice care charity

A Rennie Grove fundraiser faced a very personal challenge on Saturday, by taking her clothes off for charity.

Susan Lewis bravely joined more than 20 people taking part in The Great British Skinny Dip, to raise funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care, which provides hospice at home care for in Herts and Bucks.

Susan, who works as volunteer services officer for Rennie Grove, said: “I wanted to give back to the charity that cared for my mum and gave valuable support to me and my family at such a difficult time.

“It makes such a difference to the patient and the family when you know they are in good hands and able to be comfortable in their own home, particularly towards the end.”

The sponsored skinny dip took place at Diogenes Sun Club, in Chalfont St Peter.

Susan said:“The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for my first skinny dip.

“With the sun shining and the outdoor pool looking incredibly inviting, all we had to do was take our clothes off!

“The encouragement, and support of the club members and my fellow skinny dippers was just what was needed.

“I am really glad I took on the challenge and would encourage anyone who has experienced Rennie Grove nursing care to take themselves out of their comfort zone and have a go next year.

“I smashed my fundraising target twice and it was worth every naked minute. I would do it again in a heartbeat so we can continue to care for patients like my lovely mum.”