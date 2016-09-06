Sky’s the limit after grant helps revamp Berkhamsted skate park

It’s exciting times for youngsters after a skate park really ramped up its game with a swanky extension.

The Canal Fields skate park in Berkhamsted received a donation of £25,000 from Sport England to make improvements.

Combined with match investment from Dacorum Borough Council, the cash has been used to upgrade the facilities to provide a greater range of obstacles and more space to show-off.

There was a free family fun day to launch the community facility with inflatables, arts and crafts, music and free expert skateboard coaching.

Joe Guiton, Dacorum Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Action Team Leader said: “Thank you to everyone for your patience during the improvement works.

“This Berkhamsted skate park is a fantastic facility for the young people of Berkhamsted.”