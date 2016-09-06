Road traffic collisions caused by lack of sleep

126 road traffic collisions were caused driver fatigue over the last three years in Hertfordshire, according to new figures released this week.

The statistics, gleaned by online bed retailer Time4sleep from a Freedom Of Information request.

That figure exceeded 3,000 incidents nationwide.

The firm also carried out a nationwide survey in which 83 per cent of UK drivers admitted to having driven while tired at least once in the past, and a third of those felt they had put others at risk by doing so.

Jonathan Warren, director at Time4sleep, said: “Over 3,000 road traffic accidents related to driver fatigue is a tremendous number and it is something that can be so easily avoided.”