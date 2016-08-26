Pharmacists’ bank holiday opening times

NHS bosses are encouraging people to think ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Pharmacists can offer advice on common illnesses and the best medicines to treat them, while also saving you time in the waiting room.

Di Pegg, head of primary care for NHS England in Herts Valley, said:“Your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think. Pharmacists are highly trained health professionals, who can offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.

“Remember to order any medication you need in plenty of time so that you have a good supply during the bank holidays.”

Opening times on Bank Holiday Monday:

Boots Pharmacy, High Street, Berkhamsted, 10am-4pm;

Lloyds Pharmacy, The Queens Square, Adeyfield, Hemel Hempstead, 10am-4pm;

Sainsburys Pharmacy, London Road, Apsley Mills, Hemel Hempstead 9am-7pm;

Speedwell Pharmacy, London Road, Apsley, Hemel Hempstead, 11am-6pm;

Tesco Pharmacy, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead, 11am-4pm.