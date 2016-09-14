Outstanding rating for Berkhamsted’s Hospice of St Francis

The Hospice of St Francis provides Outstanding care - and that is official.

Following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in May, the Berkhamsted hospice was found to have caring and compassionate staff, while people were being provided with care that was safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led.

Under CQC’s new programme of inspections, all adult social care services are being given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. The Hospice of St Francis was rated Outstanding overall, Outstanding for being effective, caring, responsive and well-led and Good for being safe.

Deb Holland, the CQC’s head of adult social care inspection in the central region, said: “People being cared for, and their families, received outstanding support from staff and volunteers who developed positive, caring and compassionate relationships with them. People told us staff helped them to live their life in comfort and pain-free.”