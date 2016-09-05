Opticians fundraise for cancer charity

The Specsavers team

The team from Specsavers in the Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, have raised £482.22 for Cancer Research UK.

Staff hosted a charity bake sale and specs repair and face painting services over a week-long fundraising drive, while store supervisor Ellie Battista literally hit the ground running in the Race for Life 5K.

