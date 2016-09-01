It’s a NICE date for comic fans

Holy comic books Batman! An internationally-renowned comic book festival returns to Bedford this weekend.

This is the fourth year of NICE International Comic Convention, which is run by Midland Road comic store Close Encounters.

And the event manages the tricky balance of both attracting world-famous names while remaining family-friendly.

Organiser Jeff Chahal said: “Headlining the convention this year is Greg Tocchini, who has been wowing comics fans with his stunning artwork on the underwater fantasy series Low.

Other featured artists include NICE favourite Esad Ribić, (Thor: God of Thunder, Secret Wars), best known for his distinctive watercolour style, and John Bolton (Hellraiser, Evil Dead, Batman), whose dark fantasy artwork has seen him collaborate with some of the best horror and fantasy writers in the business.

Tickets for NICE are just £15 for a day, or £25 for a weekend pass, and £1 for accompanied children.

All signatures are free of charge, and sketch fees vary by artist. For more information, including the full guest list, visit www.nicecon.co.uk