Housing group lays on Chessington day out

Aldwyck Housing Group’s community involvement team hosted their annual summer programme community trip to Chessington World of Adventures.

The summer programme began on July 25, with sessions ranging from football to arts and crafts, right through the school summer holidays.

As part of the programme a trip to Chessington was planned for the parents and children of Aldwyck communities across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

The trip on August 19 saw over 30 adults and children enjoy a day at the adventure park for just a small contribution towards entry.

Aldwyck Housing Group paid for the travel of everybody who attended and, despite the lack of sunshine, everybody had a brilliant time seeing the animals and thrill-seeking on the rides.

Youth and ASB interventions officer Hafi Rahman said: “The community trip is always something our young people really look forward to in the summer holidays.

“It’s brilliant to see all of our young people smiling and laughing, enjoying a day out to somewhere they’ve never been before.

“Everybody really enjoyed themselves and can’t wait for next year’s trip which is exactly why we provide the trip on an annual basis.”

For more information on summer activities provided by Aldwyck Housing Group, contact Hafi Rahman on 07896814233 or email community@aldwyck.co.uk