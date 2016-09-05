Help vote garden into the Top 10

Dacorum Borough Council is urging people to back one of the borough’s most beautiful parks to become a People’s Choice Award winner.

Tring Memorial Garden has been a Green Flag park since 2012.

The Green Flag Award is the national standard given to excellent parks which achieve high environmental standards in England and Wales.

As part of their 20th anniversary celebrations, Green Flag Awards are looking for 10 award-winning parks to receive the People’s Choice Award – marking them out as one of the nation’s 10 favourite parks.

Formerly part of the Rothschild estate, Tring Memorial Garden was given to Tring District Council in the 1950s.

With the consensus of the people of Tring, the land was turned into a memorial garden in recognition of those who had lost their lives in the Second World War.

With a fountain as a central focal point, it provides a place of peace and tranquillity just off the high street.

There are over 23,000 bulbs planted there including crocus, galianthus, scilia and daffodils along with four Japanese cherries. Extensive tree work has been carried out to create more light.

It also benefits from a very active Friends group made up of local people.Dacorum parks and open spaces officer Rob Cassidy said: “We know that this park is loved as much by the gardeners who tend it as it is by local residents who enjoy it and the dedicated Friends group who continue to nurture it.

“So please take five minutes to show how much you cherish the Tring Memorial Garden by voting online”.

Voting will be open until noon on Friday September 30.

To vote, visit www.greenflagaward.org/park-summary/?ParkID=1745 and click on ‘vote for this site’.