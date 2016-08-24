Have your say about hospital changes

People across West Herts are being urged to take part in an online survey about planned changes to hospital services.

Your Care Your Future is reviewing acute hospital services, and patient feedback will help to form the eventual preferred plan.

Health bosses currently have a number of options on the table, including a proposal put together by local patients for a new super-hospital equidistant from Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and Watford.

To take part, visit https://app.citizenspace.com/yourcareyourfuture/survey

For more information on Your Care, Your Future visit www.yourcareyourfuture.org.uk