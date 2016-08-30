Get planning for next year’s school applications

The new school year may just be about to start but it’s already time for parents and carers to start planning ahead for next year.

The application process for secondary schools -including upper schools and university technical colleges - opens on Thursday (September 1).

If your child starts primary, or moves on to a junior, middle, secondary, upper or university technology college next year, make sure you apply for a place in good time.

The easiest way to apply for a school place for September 2017 is to visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions and complete the online application form.

Online applications can be amended at any time up to the closing date and you can access your school offer before allocation letters are received and accept your school allocation online.

Last year, 99 per cent of parents applied this way.

Leaflets explaining the secondary transfer process will be distributed to families through their child’s primary or middle school at the beginning of September. Before making an application, parents and carers are strongly advised to visit schools and attend the information evenings to help them make their preferences. Leaflets outlining all the secondary and upper school open evenings were distributed in July.

The closing date for applications is October 31, 2016. It is vital that parents make their applications on time.

More information about the secondary transfer process is available on www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions, and families without internet access can request a paper application form that must be returned direct to the admission and transport team. Application forms cannot be returned to primary schools.

The Under 11s application process (for applications to primary, junior and middle schools) opens on November 7 and the closing date is January 15.