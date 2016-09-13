Four-week programme sees youngsters plan and complete community projects

Seventy-one young people from Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring and the surrounding areas took part in the Hertfordshire County Council Youth Connexions National Citizen Service (NCS) programme this summer.

The four-week programme sees young people choose community causes to support, plan and budget for projects, raise funds and carry out the work. As well as learning how to manage and complete a community project, the young people also take part in team-­building exercises to develop their communication, trust and leadership skills.

Teams carried out social action projects, including a sponsored fancy dress fun run in aid of Hope for Children and redecorating the IT room at Bennetts End Youth Centre with a world/cultures theme.

Their final project was a public fun day called Smile Hemel in Hemel town centre to raise awareness of wellbeing. They created a leaflet about five ways to wellbeing and provided fun activities and games for children and young people. They also performed a ‘flash mob’ with dancing and live music.