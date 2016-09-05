Day on the tiles for young Dacorum tenants

Young people help create a mural for the memorial garden at Gade Tower

Dacorum Borough Council’s youth tenant involvement group has created a mural for the memorial garden at Gade Tower.

The group of young people gave up their time on one of the sunniest days of their summer holidays to tidy up the garden and cut back some of the overgrown plants before creating a tiled mural for the garden with the help of staff from the borough council and Osborne Property Services. The mural, commemorating Gilman Blake whose plane crashed on the site in 1945, will be displayed there for residents and visitors to enjoy.

