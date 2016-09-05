Chance to meet local author

A local author has had her first novel published, to literary acclaim.

Emma Claire Sweeney, of Piccotts End, was inspired by her disabled sister Louise to write Owl Song at Dawn, which tells the story of an eccentric spinster who spends a lifetime trying to unlock the secrets of her exuberant twin.

Emma, aged 36, who writes about disability for the national press, is a lecturer in creative writing at the University of New York in London. She has won accolades, including Arts Council, Royal Literary Fund and Escalator awards.

Owl Song at Dawn was launched at Berkhamsted’s Rex Cinema and there’s a chance to see Emma at two more public events.

On September 26 she is the guest of Hemel Hempstead Book Club – see www.meetup.com/Hemel-Hempstead-Social/events/233543076/

And on September 28Emma will be at an evening of live music and stories at the Kings Arms organised by Berkhamsted Lit – see www.facebook.com/events/140597273034533

Owl Song at Dawn is available from Amazon. See emmaclairesweeney.com